WELLER, Peter Owen Peter died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1951 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, the fifth of eight children of Woody and Ruth Weller. Peter attended St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic School, Gonzaga Preparatory School, and Gonzaga University, eventually graduating with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Eastern Washington University. During his college years, he spent a year in Montpellier, France, setting off a lifelong love of the country, and traveling around western Europe. Before settling on a nursing career, he also took time off from college to volunteer at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Hays, Montana. After graduating, he began a 36-year career at Sacred Heart Hospital, working on the oncology ward, cardiac intensive care unit, and finally Interventional Radiology. In 1977, Peter married Beth Nickola of Richland, Washington, whom he met at Gonzaga University. They had three children, Nicole, Jamie, and Marc Owen. Peter had numerous admirable defining qualities. In his youth he was restless in his pursuit of adventure, exemplified by the seven years it took him to finish college, taking time off to travel and volunteer, in order to witness and experience ways of life different from his upbringing in Spokane. He was a passionate proponent of fairness and equality. At Sacred Heart, he was a compassionate patient advocate, never reluctant to challenge or point out treatment options doctors or other caretakers may have overlooked. He was consistently vocal in his support of social justice, participating in protests against unjust military conflicts and equal rights for those marginalized by mainstream society. Over the course of his life, Peter donated to numerous charities and volunteered with Hospice, ESL instruction, Smart Justice of the Peace and Justice Action League, and mentoring young fathers. Raised in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition, faith and spirituality were forceful, guiding principles in Peter's life. In his later years, he found a community that truly fulfilled his non-dogmatic experience of faith in the all-inclusive, Ecumenical Catholic Communion of St. Clare Church. The St. Clare parishioners became a part of his family, nurturing each other in both faithful activism and friendship. Among Peter's passions and hobbies prominently figured his love of nature, hiking around the Northwest, climbing trees (and occasionally buildings), swimming, playing cards, travel, cooking, wine and food, and savoring all time spent with his friends and family, both immediate and extended. He was a loving and playful grandfather. He was a fantastic storyteller and adored playing games with his granddaughter and great-nieces and nephews. Peter is survived by his spouse, Beth; his children, Nicole (Andrew), Jamie (Klaus), and Marc Owen; his granddaughter, Delphinium; his brothers and sisters, Jerry, John (Agi), Joe (Libby), Pat (Andi), Paul (Melissa), Mary (Rick), and Mark (Susie); and two generations of well-loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Woody, his mother, Ruth, his brother, James, his nieces, Jeanna and Christa, and his sister-in-law, Leslie. A memorial service will be held at some future date.



