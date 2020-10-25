HARLESS, Peter Phillip "Pete" (Age 52) Music of many genres filled the Harless household at all moments whether it was morning, noon or evening up until Peter "Pete" Phillip Harless passed away on October 22, 2020 in his home. Pete inspired his two daughters to take on his passion and vast knowledge of music. He was most satisfied while listening to music, being with and playing games with his daughters, and drinking coffee while reading extensively. Pete had an extraordinary mixture of intelligence, profound vocabulary and humor. It was the way that he used these characteristics that made the people around him smile. Born in Spokane on May 14, 1968, Pete grew up with (and is survived by) his parents and his five siblings. He graduated from Deer Park High School and soon moved on to baking for 13 years. He married his wife in 2003, before going back to college to earn his bachelor's degree. His life then led him to banquet supervising until he could no longer work. Contentment and love was fulfilled when Pete was with his family and fueled him to be an unrivaled father and husband. Overall, love for and of his family kept Pete going when things got tough. Pete's perseverance is admirable and because of this he chose not to give up, and instead kept giving kind words and generosity to those around him until the very end. This beautiful selflessness made him a strong competitor with cancer. His voice will continue to influence his family's thoughts and decisions for the rest of their lives. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Sarcoma Foundation of America https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/
or Hospice of Spokane https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=870374
.