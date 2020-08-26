Peter SCALICI

SCALICI, Peter Dearest Pete.....apparently Heaven needed a new "Good Humor" man and you accepted the challenge..... now, our world is less joyful, less colorful with your unexpected and untimely departure.....you had a heart full of love and laughter to share....so many stories...so many jokes to lighten our souls....now all your goodness is wrapped in the arms of the angels.....your gift of gab made the world your friend...you never knew a stranger.....you had an uncanny ability to grasp and squeeze the last bit of humor out of the most mundane subjects.......your heart had to be two sizes too large to contain the immense love and pride for your children, grandchildren, and your best friend Cathy.....they were your treasures on earth......and now...you're performing comic relief on Heaven's center stage.....the angels must belly laugh ....... our family will be forever bruised....holidays will never be the same without your infectious smile and good humor...(not to mentioned the iconic game of "31" after dinner).......so we send our deepest most loving heart hugs to Heaven and may you hold our love for eternity.....we'll look to the stars in search of your special twinkle to comfort our souls ..... Hey, Pete....did you hear the one about?............love you !!!! Pete is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy and his children Andrea (Rod) and Tony (Kayla), his grandchildren Braylon and Everly, his brother Joe Scalici, a large, extended family, and many, many friends. There is a celebration of life for Pete at Curley's Hauser Junction from 2:00-7:00 pm Saturday August 29th with a tribute at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in honor of Pete.