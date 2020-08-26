1/1
Peter SCALICI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCALICI, Peter Dearest Pete.....apparently Heaven needed a new "Good Humor" man and you accepted the challenge..... now, our world is less joyful, less colorful with your unexpected and untimely departure.....you had a heart full of love and laughter to share....so many stories...so many jokes to lighten our souls....now all your goodness is wrapped in the arms of the angels.....your gift of gab made the world your friend...you never knew a stranger.....you had an uncanny ability to grasp and squeeze the last bit of humor out of the most mundane subjects.......your heart had to be two sizes too large to contain the immense love and pride for your children, grandchildren, and your best friend Cathy.....they were your treasures on earth......and now...you're performing comic relief on Heaven's center stage.....the angels must belly laugh ....... our family will be forever bruised....holidays will never be the same without your infectious smile and good humor...(not to mentioned the iconic game of "31" after dinner).......so we send our deepest most loving heart hugs to Heaven and may you hold our love for eternity.....we'll look to the stars in search of your special twinkle to comfort our souls ..... Hey, Pete....did you hear the one about?............love you !!!! Pete is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy and his children Andrea (Rod) and Tony (Kayla), his grandchildren Braylon and Everly, his brother Joe Scalici, a large, extended family, and many, many friends. There is a celebration of life for Pete at Curley's Hauser Junction from 2:00-7:00 pm Saturday August 29th with a tribute at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Pete.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved