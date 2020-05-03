RANKIN, Peter Watson (Age 66) Peter Watson Rankin, age 66, of Missoula, Montana passed away from cancer on April 25, 2020. He is survived by his father, Dr. Clifford H. Rankin, step-mother Carol Phillips Rankin of Spokane, WA; sisters Barbara Shaub, of Snohomish, WA, Diane (Dean) Sonnenberg of Spokane WA; nieces Marci (Keane) Sweet of Woodinville WA, McCall Shaub of Snohomish WA; nephews Kiel (Christina) Shaub, Rane (Liza) Shaub all of Seattle WA. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen J. Rankin and nephew Benjamin R. Sonnenberg. Graduate of Joel E. Ferris High School in 1972, University of Washington in 1976, and received his Master's in Geology from the University of Montana in 1982. Peter loved the natural world and spending time pontificating the bigger (or often small!) questions in life. Whether it be over many cups of morning coffee, or during vespers with his evening Scotch, he loved to think, laugh, and share conversation with those he loved. Over the years, his loyal dogs were always by his side: Cedar, Ada, Zack, and Auz, who lovingly followed him wherever the wind blew. Peter divided his time between Missoula, Ennis, Priest Lake, and Spokane, all places that were special to him for both the beauty they held and the people that he loved, as he had no shortage of friends from all walks of life. He was second-to-none when it came to telling stories and could make us all double over in laughter, forgetting our daily woes. We will miss his warm smile, passionate conversation, and kind-hearted soul. We would like to thank John and Karen Wallingford, David Godlewski, and Kindred Hospice during his time of need. Donations in his name can be made to a charity of your choice. There will be no services at this time, however a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 3 to May 6, 2020.