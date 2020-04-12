Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Alan LEWIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEWIS, Philip Alan Phil is remembered as a faithful man of God, Loving Husband, Good Father, Son, Brother, and Uncle. Philip was born in Spokane on October 18, 1940 to Carl and Renoldis Lewis. He grew up in Spokane and was proud to be a member of the Class of 1958 of Rogers High School. It was in physics class that he spotted his "little redhead girl". He and Gwendolyn Jones were married on November 19, 1960. He lived most of his adult life in the greater Seattle area working as a salesman and a purchasing agent for Electrical Wholesale companies and later a large Electrical Contractor. They raised their three daughters in Edmonds and Lynnwood Washington area. Although Phil was plagued most of his adult life with chronic back pain, he was known for his love of family and God. Upon retirement, he and Gwen moved back to the Spokane Area settling in Deer Park, Washington. He remained active in church and men's bible studies. After battling pancreatic problems, he went to be with Jesus in Heaven in the middle of the whirling snowstorm March 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Gwendolyn, his three daughters Julie (Warren) Henrickson, Holly (Cory) Claymon, and Wendy (Robert) Burbatt. Their seven grand- children and five great-grandchildren; his brother Paul Lewis and sister Carol Steele; As well as numerous nieces and a few nephews. A celebration of his life has been put on hold and will be announced at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020

