ALETO, Philip "Phil" (Age 92) April 14, 1926 - March 17, 2019 He was born in Detroit Michigan to Joseph and Antonina Aleto. In 1935 his family moved to San Diego where he spent the rest of his childhood, worked for his father's trucking company, joined the Navy and served in WWII, in the construction battalion. He returned to San Diego to meet the love of his life, Josephine Asaro, daughter of Giovanni and Pasqua Asaro. They married on April 4, 1948. Together they raised three beautiful children, Joe (Patti), Annette (Pat) and Ben (Denise). Of those three children they have eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. His wife and family meant more to him than anything. He had a successful career as a union carpenter, and worked in his trade until his retirement at the age of fifty-five. He and his wife then moved to Spokane, WA to be near their children, and to watch their families grow. In retirement he enjoyed his wife, family and friends, Sunday Mass followed by coffee and donuts fellowship in the church gym, movies, gardening, travel, ballroom dancing, cards, woodworking projects and puzzles. He was a quiet man and loved to take walks in the neighborhood and visit with anyone who happened to be outdoors. Towards the end he wasn't able to make his daily walks, so the neighbors frequently asked about him. He will be remembered as a strong and gentle man who loved to tease and laugh and tell stories of his childhood. He was loved by all who new him. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12th 2019 at 11:00 am at Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA. Donations in Phil's memory may be made to "Honor Flight".

