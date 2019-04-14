Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Dana Cleveland. View Sign

CLEVELAND, Philip Dana (Age 84) Philip Dana Cleveland, 84, of Mead, Washington passed away at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by a family that adored him. Born to Dana and Marie Cleveland on February 11, 1935 in Lewiston, Idaho, Phil displayed an impeccable work ethic from an early age. The oldest of four children, he balanced jobs before and after school in addition to helping care for his younger siblings. Phil graduated from Pullman High School in 1953. A tried and true "Coug", Phil graduated with a B.S. from Washington State University in 1957 and completed his masters degree at WSU in 1959. Before heading to medical school, Phil joined the United States Navy in the Medical Service Corps. He served as a clinical chemist for the Navy from 1959-1962. He graduated from The University of Washington School of Medicine with his M.D. in 1966. Phil practiced Family Medicine in Omak, Washington from 1967-1984; an era that allowed family physicians to exercise a broader skill set in their care of patients. Phil served his community well, from office visits to general surgery, labor and delivery, administering anesthesia, making numerous house calls and nights in the ER. He was especially known for his nurturing bedside manner, always infused with wit. Dr. Cleveland was deeply committed to his patients. In 1984, Phil moved to Spokane to serve as director of Family Medicine Spokane. In 1996 he was appointed Assistant Dean of the University Of Washington School Of Medicine. He held that position until 2007. At age 72, Phil "attempted" retirement. It didn't stick. He resumed practicing, seeing patients at an urgent care center on Spokane's north side until he finally agreed to retire on his 80th birthday. In addition to patient care and teaching, Phil served on numerous boards and committees at both the state and national level. In 1976 he was acting president of the Washington Academy of Family Physicians and ultimately served as the Vice President of the American Academy of Family Physicians in 1986. Most recently he served on the Washington State University Foundation Board of Trustees and was honored to be recognized by the WSU foundation at their annual gala in October, 2018. Dad made us promise not to write an obituary that read like a C.V. Therefore, we are tasked to write a piece the honors the whole man and the life he lived. In so doing, we believe, above all, that he would have wanted us to share the following: Phil was an inspired woodworker who created beautiful pieces on the lathe in his beloved shop. He read EVERYTHING. He was fascinated with war history and could answer any question on the topic. Phil was also a licensed pilot in earlier years, and enjoyed taking his family on excursions in the twin engine Cessna he shared with a friend. He was fond of hunting and for twenty five years Phil joined his college buddies on annual trips to the Montana woods in search of elk. He was a talented cook and a grill master; known for preparing breakfast on his outdoor pancake grill and feeding all community members who stopped by to watch the annual Omak Stampede Parade from our lawn. Phil loved played golf with his youngest brother, Brad. The son of an impeccable musician, Phil played a mean trumpet and established a Dixieland band that played together for several years. In addition, he adored singing Barbershop. His college quartet stayed together for decades, with annual reunions and performances. Phil organized a hometown Barbershop Quartet during his years in Omak. The quartet rehearsed in our living room every Tuesday night for years. The sound of harmony, laughter, the bond they shared; all of it, drifting up the stairs to where his daughters were to have been tucked in and asleep. Secretly, we sometimes camped out on the top of the staircase so we wouldn't miss a beat...or an off-color joke. (Phil was famous for those too.) Philip is survived by his devoted wife, Doris Cleveland, whom he married in 1988. He is also survived by his three children and five grandchildren: Shannon Cleveland Miller; her husband Tim Miller and sons, Colin Moulton and Spencer Moulton, Margaret (Peg) Cleveland Plambeck; her husband Timothy Plambeck and their daughters, Anasofie and Julia, and Patricia Cleveland and her son, Isaac Muench. Phil's brothers, Greg Cleveland of Yakima, Washington and Brad Cleveland of Stanton, Washington; his sister Carolyn Cleveland Giger of Leavenworth, Washington and their respective families also survive him. Phil will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life in early May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's name to the WSU Foundation, for Athletics or the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences. PO Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99164. "Once a Coug, always a Coug".

