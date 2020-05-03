BRANDON, Philip R. Philip Roger Brandon, 85, of Spokane, WA, passed away due to complications of COPD April 22, 2020, surrounded by family which was truly a blessing. Although HE would call it "lucky" because he considered himself to be a very lucky man throughout his life. Born in Seattle, WA in 1935 to Philip O. and Margaret B. Brandon, Phil is survived by his younger sisters Marilyn (Loris) Schmidt and Sharon Inscore, and younger brother George Brandon (Mary). He married Gail, the mother of his four children, in 1954 and they were married for 24 years. He later married Jean C. Brandon in 1980 and they enjoyed their life together until her death in 2018. He was predeceased by two of his children, Robin Lenell (Mark) and Eric Brandon but is survived by his oldest children Dana Trabun (Steve) and Philip "Butch" Brandon (Toni Sneva) and stepson, Curtis Savenko (Jeanne). He is also survived by many grandchildren, Lindsay Ruppert (Vance), Heather Holloway (Dana), Samantha Murphy, Eric Brandon, Kayla Johnson (Brett), and Taylor Trabun, as well as five great-grandchildren. Phil graduated from Rogers High School in Spokane in 1953 and loved wood working, fishing, camping, collecting stamps, coins and especially information about everything. He was a life-long learner and had an interest in everyone and everything around him. He worked for Bonneville Power Administration for 34 years where he and his family lived all over the state of Washington, The Dalles, Oregon, and finally returned to Spokane where he spent the last 22 years of his career as Chief Operator before retiring. Phil will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, but due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Phil's life will be scheduled at a later time. There are so many others who were important to him and him to them. We will celebrate him forever in our hearts. A special and heartfelt thank you to Charlene at Family Resource Home Care for her kindness and care; much gratitude to Jon, Katie, Laurie, and Dr. Sohn, among others at Kindred Hospice for gracefully managing his care and allowing him to age in place as long as it was possible. And the incredible caregivers from Valley Pines Retirement Home (Laurie, Deb, Darien, and owner Jim) who made Phil comfortable and helped him to pass peacefully. He was truly blessed by all of you.



