WANG, Phillip Arnold (Age 91) Phil was born in Warba, Minnesota and came to Spokane when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Lewis and Clark in 1949. He had a successful career at Camp Chevrolet as Used Car Manager. He married the love of his life Ann in 1963. They enjoyed golfing, bowling and owning race horses together. Survived by his wife Ann Wang; daughter Jennifer Bielitzki and her mom Pegge Stratton; daughter Sherie Sweaney; grandchildren Danny Black (Molly) of Seattle. Jada Shoemaker (Jed) of Washburn, ND. Shannon Janson (Scott) of Kuna, Idaho. Brian Sweaney (Summer) of Meridian, Idaho; and 10 great-grandchildren. Danny loved going to Pullman with Grandpa for Cougar football games. Whenever he called Jada he said "Jada Marie this is your Grandfather." Shannon knew it was Grandpa when he honked his horn on arrival. Brian remembers Grandpa's support at all his football and basketball games. Sherie learned to love sports and bet the ponies. "That Little Girl of Mine" was sung to Jennifer by her Dad all of her life. We all loved his Martin guitar playing, cowboy yodeling and making music with his family. He will be glad to see his buddies in Heaven, Sneva, Roffler, Belshaw, Brown, Stratton, Longhoffer and Bagley. Summer party is being planned.



