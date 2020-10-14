JAMES, Phillip Ryan March 1,1953 October 7, 2020 Phillip Ryan James passed away October 7th 2020 after a short battle with a rare abdominal sarcoma at home in Spokane, Washington with his alma gemela or soulmate, Gretchen. He always said that he and Gretchen had the most incredible love story and that it would make a great book. Maybe someday it will because nothing about it was ordinary. He was born to Richard and Alta James, on March the 1st, 1953, in Sacramento, Californica, the city where he was raised and where most of his family still reside. He grew up "a James boy" and graduated in 1971 from Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova, California, where he played baseball and wrestled. He went to Sacramento State and then completed graduate degrees from Lewis & Clark College and Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon. He had many pearls of wisdom, one of which was "the best time to die is when you have everything to look forward to" by Louis L'Amour. And another, that was clearly all Phil James, "Rules are just suggestions" He lived life to the fullest with so much passion. He loved deeply and was spontaneous and unpredictable, which sometimes got him into trouble. However, most of the time it was precisely what he and whomever he was with needed. He was a man of God and very spiritual, but not religious. He was not perfect, but he was not judgmental which made him so very real. He not only thought outside the box but lived outside the box He was a missionary traveling the world most of his life with Cru investing in the heart's college students. He took care of their souls by listening and played hard. It was not unusual for him to pay for everyone to take surfing lessons or get massages. The team might lay in the middle of a dark street at night just to look at the stars or he found that one person that needed something and took them to coffee. He was so invested in taking care of the afflicted he went on to be a psychotherapist and later retired to be the neighborhood team building dad to Sophia and Olivia. All who knew him craved his "lectures." The premise of which was based on 'two goals: To strive to achieve intimacy with another person (the basis of loving) and discovery and expression of our own identity (the basis of being).' He said, "Never give up, trust yourself, listen to your heart and give yourself fully to living in reality with yourself and others close to you, with passion." One of his greatest legacies was in the making of men, real men. William Wallace said, "Men don't follow titles, they follow courage." This was of utmost importance to him in raising his sons and in all aspects of his life. He used two of his favorite hobbies, fly fishing and golf, as a medium to make men, men. He developed the Alaska project, took men sailing off the coast of Spain, participated in many men's groups fly fishing, and another group who met in McCall yearly. His high school friends will have to golf in Tahoe at Graeagle without him next year and know it won't be the same. He was part of poker groups and beer/wine groups all because he loved relationships. He would say that the men his sons have become is his greatest accomplishment. He is survived by his father Richard; his three siblings Rennie, Sherrie, and Edward; his first wife Jannine and their two sons Ryan and Tyler along with their wives and his grandchildren; and his wife Gretchen and daughters. Ryan and Melissa of San Luis Obispo, blessed Phil with Lucy (8) and Maggie (6) and Tyler and Kelsey of Portland, blessed him with Hudson (6) and Landon (6). Phil raised Sophia (12) and Olivia (12) as his own and they will miss their Pa greatly! Phil's cherished mother passed away in 2011, and they are dancing in heaven together. Phil's memorial will be at what he called the Fish Jumping Place along the Spokane River just after sunrise. 13163 E Mirabeau Parkway in the Spokane Valley at 8 am on October 17th, with an outdoor brunch to be held at their home afterward. Bring a blanket to bundle up in and to sit on the rocks or a chair to enjoy nature and water as Phil did with so many over the years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store