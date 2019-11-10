Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Ann (McMahon) ZANE. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

ZANE, Phyllis (McMahon) Phyllis Ann Zane passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019. Phyllis was born January 28, 1932 to Ted and Clara McMahon in Straubville, North Dakota, two years later moving to Oakes, North Dakota where she attended a one room school. She graduated very early and went on to earn her teaching degree at University of North Dakota. Phyllis taught high school English and History in Sundance, Wyoming where she met the love of her life Richard (Dick) Zane. They were married in July 1958 and moved to Spokane where she spent the rest of her life. Phyllis enjoyed oil painting, nature, gardening, hockey and family. In 1992 she found her greatest joy in life being a grandma. The bond between Phyllis and her grandchildren was like no other. She loved family get togethers, as soon as one was done, she was busy planning the next. Phyllis was a very loving and caring person, when you walked into her home you received a warm welcome, kind words and laughter. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Mary Gorman, son Mark Zane, grandchildren, Chelsea Gorman (Denver), Cameron Gorman ( (fiancé Kairi Luna), and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Ted and Clara McMahon, two sisters and her husband Richard Zane. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA.

