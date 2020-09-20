BONGERS, Phyllis "Senora" Phyllis "Señora" Bongers went to be with her Lord on August 26, 2020. Phyllis was born December 19, 1937 in Silverton, Colorado. She lived in Silverton until she was 16 when she moved to Hay, Washington. Phyllis attended LaCrosse High School in LaCrosse, Washington where she met her future husband "Skipper" Bill Bongers. Upon graduation she moved to Spokane where she lived with and worked for the Melvins as their nanny and housekeeper. She attended business school and got a job at Armor and Co to earn money for her tuition for Eastern Washington University. While at Eastern Washington University Phyllis was crowned Miss Sacajawea. Phyllis received her teaching degree from Eastern Washington University and moved to Morton, where she taught at the high school for a year. Phyllis moved back to Spokane and married Bill on June 9, 1962. That fall she started teaching at Lewis and Clark High School. During her years at Lewis and Clark, she continued her education by attending summer school in both Mexico City and Hawaii. Phyllis moved from Lewis and Clark High School to Shadle Park High School where she taught until she and Bill had their two children. In 1975 Phyllis returned to teaching substituting at several schools. During this time, she obtained her Master's in Education from Gonzaga University. Phyllis received an offer to return to full time teaching in 1978 at Gonzaga Preparatory High School. Phyllis happily remained at Gonzaga Prep where she taught Spanish and Senior Religion for 35 years. Phyllis had many roles during her time at Prep. Most notably were being in charge of the Lilac Princess selection and the cheerleaders. Phyllis never missed a football or basketball game or wrestling match. She could also be found at many band concerts and school plays. She will be remembered for her vibrant personality and love of jokes. She always had a smile on her face even when pretending to be angry at her students. She truly loved teaching and loved her many students over the years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Frank Sierra and Columbia Lust, her brothers Frederick Wayne and Norman Sierra, her sister Helen Schultz and her loving husband William "Skipper Bill" Bongers. She is survived by her son Shawn (Brandi) Bongers, her daughter Tiffany Bongers and her two grandsons Garrett and Christopher as well as multiple nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 N. Walnut Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Gonzaga Prep High School, 1224 E. Euclid, Spokane, WA 99207. Please visit her online memorial page at www.holycrossof spokane.org
to leave a message of condolence.