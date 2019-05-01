Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Dean (Rietz) WILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, Phyllis Dean (Rietz) 1933- 2019 Phyllis Wilson passed Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 19, 1933 to Frank Albert and Marcella Fredericka (Klotz) Rietz. Her dark hair and brown eyes often brought fond memories to her parents reminding them of her father's eldest sister, Belle. She attended early grade school at both Catholic and public schools in Detroit and an accelerated public school in Richmond, VA. The family moved to Richmond, CA in 1949. There she attended Richmond Union High School, graduating with honors. In 1953, she received the Bank of America's "Outstanding Business Student" award. Too modest to carry it home, she made her sister, Carol carry it for her. Carol was very proud of her sister and the award; and proceeded to show it off all the way home, much to Phyllis' embarrassment. After continuing her business education, her skills were put to use landing her a medical secretary position with the County Health Clinic in Richmond; then later as a legal secretary at the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office. After moving to Spokane, WA, she worked for the Haughton Elevator Company, retiring as Branch Manager in the early 1990s. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband (Arthur Charles Wilson). She is survived by her loving sons Stephen (Stefanie), and Dean; as well as her nine devoted grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Mathis (Tom), cousins, and nieces. As a mother, sister, grandmother (great), aunt, and dear friend, she really wore a lot of hats; yet was always willing to take on more. Her son, Steve captures her spirit saying, "One of the many great qualities Mom had was she was always willing to do more for others than she ever did for herself...she always put others before herself...I think that's the one hardest thing for me to accept and adjust to is I could never fill her shoes..." Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am at Lake Spokane Community Church located at 6418-A WA 291, Nine Mile Falls. A private burial service will be held afterward. As an original founding member in 1973 and devoted congregant; any donations in her honor can be made to Lake Spokane Community Church at 6418-A WA291, Nine Mile Falls, WA 90026. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home.

