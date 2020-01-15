In Loving Memory of Phyllis Eileen (Firestone) Hughes April 4, 1939 January 10, 2020 Phyllis Eileen Firestone was born in Conrad, Montana to Earl Firestone and Gladys Ellen (Barron) Firestone. She was preceded in death by her mother Gladys (Barron, Firestone) Oland her stepfather Olaf Olan and her husband Charles Garves Hughes. She is survived by her daughter Deloris (Hughes) Lynders, Steven Charles Hughes and wife Shanna, daughter Mary (Hughes) Jernigan and husband Cleve, son John K. Hughes and wife Teresa, grandchildren Courtney, Connor, Adam, Kelly, Joel, Kaleigh, Kamron, Elizabeth and Megan and her 15 great-grandchildren. Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home, Arkadelphia, AR
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020