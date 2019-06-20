Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Faye Morton (Hamblen) STONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STONE, Phyllis Faye Morton (Hamblen) (Age 81) Phyllis Faye Morton Stone passed away on June 17, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born to Elmer and Beth Hamblen on January 1, 1938 in her home in Yakima, WA, where she grew up. In 1956 Phyllis married Gerald Morton. They had seven children, Scott Morton, Robin (David) Jacobs, Karen (Rex) Phillips, David (Laura) Morton, Teresa (Bud) Gothmann, Paul Morton and Gerald (Dawna) Morton Jr. In 1968, the family moved to Spokane Valley, WA. In 1971 she married John Stone and gained three step-children, John Stone Jr., Nancy (Danny) Skellenger and Amy Stone. Phyllis went to college and received her LPN degree. She worked for Interlake Hospital in Medical Lake until her retirement in 2000. She loved her job and brought joy to all of her patients and their families. Phyllis' joys were to talk about and visit with her children, 26 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren, gardening, going to the casino and cooking (because she loved to feed people)! She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her sisters, Jeanette Owen, Carol Gepner and Norma (Doug) Cossel, all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces, nephews and several granddogs. A viewing will take place Saturday, June 22, from 3:00 to 5:00 at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 June 24 at Heritage Funeral Home. A potluck reception will follow at the home of Gerald and Dawna Morton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Spokane's Shriners Hospital.

