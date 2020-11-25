CHAPPELL, Phyllis Joyce "Mom-Mom" Phyllis Joyce Chappell was born on February 18, 1931, the eldest of three daughters to George and Willa Eplin. Her family lived with very little and never stayed long in any one place as a result of her father's ministerial practice. As a child, she learned to be in service of others as their family life centered around the Nazarene church. At 19, Phyllis married, and soon after had two daughters, Shanna and Janice. About them, she wrote: "our girls were our life." Both through volunteer work at the church and by opening her home to her daughters' friends, she created a safe space for many. Once her girls had grown, Phyllis divorced and bravely began a new chapter. Though she had to start over financially, by working at the Spokane Falls Community College she was able to support herself and even buy a home of her own. She managed her budget well, always setting aside a little for a trip to the casino and gifts for family and friends. Family was the highest priority for Phyllis. She was elated when Shanna married Steve Klingberg, her high school sweetheart, and had two daughters of her own, Erikka and Misha. Then Janice married Pat Keegan and also had two daughters, Amy and Lisa. As the grand- mother, Phyllis played a huge role and had a new title: "Mom-Mom". A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she never missed an opportunity to celebrate, console, and provide support to her family. She was generous with her time and spent years caring for her parents and in-laws. There was never anything she would not do for friends. In 1982, she met the love of her life, Bill "Willie" Shank. They were partners for over three decades, enjoying time at the lake, traveling to visit family, playing cards with their friends, and trips to the casino. Her relationship with Willie was marked with laughter, joy, and ease. At 86, Phyllis moved into Royal Park Retirement Center, where she met her great friend and companion, Lloyd Fricke. She was grateful for his company and for the wonderful staff at Royal Park. Her daughter Janice played a critical role as her strongest supporter, advocate and confidante. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Shanna and her husband Steve, and her partner Willie. She will be missed by her two sisters, Lois Walton and Wanda Louden, her daughter Janice, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Erikka (Darren) Strobel, Misha (Justin) Collyer, Amy (Scott) Safranek, and Lisa Keegan, as well as two great-grandkids Hailey and Ashton Strobel and nieces and nephews. Phyllis met many friends along her journey that she cared for. A celebration of life will happen when the pandemic subsides and we can all be together. The family asks that memorial gifts be sent to the Union Gospel Mission.



