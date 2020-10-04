PAIUK, Phyllis June Phyllis Paiuk passed away on September 27, 2020 in Post Falls, Idaho. She was born on July 3, 1934 in Bronx, NY. The family moved to Northport, New York where she attended and graduated from Northport High School. She began employment at Republic Aviation where she worked as a Secretary, and met her future husband, Walter Paiuk. They were wed on August 1, 1953. Phyllis then turned her attention to homemaking and raising two children, Gary and Deborah. They settled in East Northport, NY for many years before leaving in 1993 to Post Falls, ID to be nearer to extended family. Phyllis enjoyed homemaking, gardening, playing the piano, making holiday crafts and ceramics, and her pets. Both Phyllis and Walter were involved with Christ the King Lutheran Church in Couer d'Alene, ID. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Walter in November 2013. Phyllis is survived by her son, Gary and his wife, Diana; son Benjamin by a previous marriage, and grandson, Van. Also daughter Deborah Ecklund and her husband, Mark Landry, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and caretakers. Visitation is scheduled for 11: 00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, followed by a service at 1:00 pm also at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will take place directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery. Cards/memorials may be sent to Deborah Ecklund, PO Box 614, Gardner, MA. 01440. Flowers may be sent to Heritage Funeral Home and/or donations "in memory of" may be sent to the Kootenai County (Idaho) Animal Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store