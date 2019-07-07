Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis June (Gaines) STRAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STRAND, Phyllis June (Gaines) Phyllis Strand passed away June 30, 2019, three days after her 95th birthday! She was a life-long Spokane resident, graduat-ing from Rogers High School in 1942. She married Harvey Strand in 1946, the same year they started their business, Strand Plumbing & Heating. A meticulous bookkeeper, Phyllis ran the office for over 50 years. She was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church since the late 1950s, volunteering as treasurer and secretary and serving on countless committees over the years. Phyllis was an avid reader, an excellent cook and baker, and she loved to golf and play bridge. Harvey preceded her in death in 2001. Phyllis is survived by her 97-year-old sister Betty Ferrara; son, Jack Strand (Sunni Rae); daughter, Gayle Massender; grandchildren, Carri Strand Crowe, Kelly Strand, and Neil Massender; great-grandchildren, Rykley and Brayley Crowe, Makayla and Connor Strand, Shane and Kenley Massender; and great-great-granddaughter, Estella Strand. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff in Cottage C at Northpointe Village for their exceptional love and care for Phyllis. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9706 N. Division St. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke Building Fund; PO Box 28948, Spokane, WA 99228.

STRAND, Phyllis June (Gaines) Phyllis Strand passed away June 30, 2019, three days after her 95th birthday! She was a life-long Spokane resident, graduat-ing from Rogers High School in 1942. She married Harvey Strand in 1946, the same year they started their business, Strand Plumbing & Heating. A meticulous bookkeeper, Phyllis ran the office for over 50 years. She was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church since the late 1950s, volunteering as treasurer and secretary and serving on countless committees over the years. Phyllis was an avid reader, an excellent cook and baker, and she loved to golf and play bridge. Harvey preceded her in death in 2001. Phyllis is survived by her 97-year-old sister Betty Ferrara; son, Jack Strand (Sunni Rae); daughter, Gayle Massender; grandchildren, Carri Strand Crowe, Kelly Strand, and Neil Massender; great-grandchildren, Rykley and Brayley Crowe, Makayla and Connor Strand, Shane and Kenley Massender; and great-great-granddaughter, Estella Strand. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff in Cottage C at Northpointe Village for their exceptional love and care for Phyllis. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9706 N. Division St. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke Building Fund; PO Box 28948, Spokane, WA 99228. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close