PARRISH, Phyllis L. "Betty" Phyllis Lorraine "Betty" Parrish passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1924, in La Grande, Oregon, the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Counsell, joining a sister Barbara (Washkoska) who was two years older. She enjoyed growing up on her parents' farm. She loved the animals and helping her dad milk the cows. She especially loved the barn cats, sneaking them into her bedroom. She attended high school in Union, Oregon, where she met her future husband, Theodore (Ted) Parrish, on the first day of school. It was love at first sight. They married in La Grande, Oregon, in July of 1944. They were married for nearly 74 years. Betty and Ted settled in Spokane in 1955. Betty was a loving wife and mother. They raised four sons: Gale (Michael); Stan (Stephanie); Ron (Denise); and Ted (Chris). A talented soprano, Betty was a soloist with her church choir. She enjoyed performing in the yearly production of Ham on Regal at Ferris High School where three of her children attended school. Betty had a passion for tennis and was a member of the Spokane Racquet Club. She was a real competitor on the court. Betty was an avid swimmer and loved any body of water where she could swim laps. Even in her 90's she was a sun worshiper and loved to soak up the rays. Due to a love of the sun and tennis, Betty and Ted spent winter months in Palm Desert, California for over 30 years. In the desert she enjoyed best friends, family visits, card games, tennis, swimming and sun. They also made memories traveling to Europe, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Alaska. Betty and Ted loved the great outdoors. They created a tradition of camping, fishing, and hunting in the Wallowa National Forest for their entire married life. Through the generations, family would join them including their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband Theodore (Ted) Parrish. She is survived by their sons, Gale, Stan, Ron, and Ted, and grandchildren (Christopher, Kristen, Brooke, Justin, Jordan, Nicole and Connor). She was also blessed by her nine great-grandchildren (Drew, Zach, Logan, Christian, Luke, Keegan, Kailyn, Keira, and Gwen). Her eyes always lit up when children were around. We were all so lucky to have you, Betty, and will always miss you! Thank you to the staff of "Fieldstone Memory Care" in Spokane for their above and beyond loving care. *Memorial donations may be made in her name to the "Cure Alzheimer's Fund".



