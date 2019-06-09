Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis M. (Moseng) BASS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BASS, Phyllis M. (Moseng) Phyllis was born April 12, 1943 in Montevideo, MN. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Kent, WA on May 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Selene (Randy) Rumiser, DeVona (Jeff) Hinch and her precious granddaughter Lauren Marie Hinch. Her mother Pearl Miller. Siblings Eileen, Janet, Ethan, LeeAnne, Larry and Terry along with their families. She is preceded in death by her father Morris Moseng and brother Lester Moseng. She was a sweet, loving, generous person who loved her family, and was this way because of her love for Jehovah God. As a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 51 years, she believed in the promised earthly paradise that will end all suffering to mankind and usher in the long-awaited peace on earth. We will miss her beauty, grace and keen eye for fashion. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave.,Spokane, WA 99205.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019

