HANSON, Phyllis Maxine (Patterson) October 23, 1919 - July 21, 2020 Phyllis Hanson passed away in the early morning of July 21, 2020, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. She was 90 years old. Phyllis was born the third daughter of Thomas and Esther (Heino) Patterson in Gem, Idaho, on October 23, 1929. Along with her two older sisters, Percy and Pat, "Phyl" grew up enjoying the warm summers and cold, snowy winters around the family home in the mining town of Burke, Idaho. During the years their father worked in the nearby lead and silver mines, four more children were born to Tom and Esther: Tom, Trudy, Gary, and Janet. Following Esther's divorce from Tom, a second marriage to Lester Smith provided Phyllis with three more siblings, Marlene, Jack, and Lois Smith. Phyllis graduated from Wallace High School as salutatorian in the Class of 1947. Soon after graduation, she moved to Portland, Oregon, where she married John Robert Addington. Two sons were born to them, Dwain in 1948 and Alan a year later. The marriage ended in 1953, and two years later Phyllis and the boys moved to Spokane, settling in a house in the West Central area. Phyllis was soon employed by R. J. Martin Insurance Company, for whom she worked for many years. In 1956 she married Darwin Hanson, who later legally adopted Dwain and Alan. In 1981 Phyllis and "Hans" moved to a home in the Brentwood area of North Spokane. They enjoyed lake fishing in the spring, camping trips during the summer, and displaying Hans's gas engines at the Interstate Fair in the fall. Phyllis enjoyed sharing these and other activities with her five grandchildren. After Darwin died in 2001, Phyllis spent her later years tending her flowers, tomato plants, and raspberry bushes in her backyard. She looked forward to summer visits from her two great-grandchildren. Phyllis also enjoyed watching Seattle Mariners baseball games and Gonzaga University basketball games. In the end, Phyllis achieved two personal goalsreaching the age of 90 and living in her own house until the end. Phyllis was preceded in death by all nine of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, Dwain (Ann) Hanson of Spokane and Alan (Christine) Hanson of Spokane; grandchildren Chris Hanson, Mike Hanson, Emily Hanson, Katie Tettah, and Beth Hanson; and great-grandchildren Alli Hanson and Avery Hanson. No public service will be held.



