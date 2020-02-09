SKEENS, Phyllis N. Phyllis N. Skeens left her earthly home for her home in heaven on January 28, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, WA on July 13, 1929 to Robert and Arlie (Koch) Hopkins. She was the youngest of four children. The Hopkins farmed in the Palouse area before settling in Colfax. One of her great joys was her dog Bonnie. She enjoyed playing piano and singing at the Colfax Baptist Church and the Crestline Baptist Church. She excelled in 4-H and won a trip to Chicago for her sewing. In her senior year she was President of the 4-H. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1947. In November 1947, she married Herbert Mohr and two children were born to them, Cathy Schreier (Tom) and Steve Mohr (Chan). They moved from Colfax to Moses Lake in 1953. In 1965, she married Leonard Skeens and moved to Philadelphia. They moved back to Spokane in 1969. They purchased a second home in Arizona and became snowbirds for 24 years. They enjoyed cruises and road trips in the United States. In 2009, they moved to Issaquah, WA and then to Redmond, WA. After holding several positions with the Federal Government, Phyllis retired as the Spokane County District Court Cashiering Supervisor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Arlie Hopkins, her brothers Wayne (Eunice), and Wendell (Lucile), and sister Iris Moore (Byron). She is survived by her husband, Leonard Skeens, her children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held February 15th at the Colfax Baptist Church at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are provided by Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020