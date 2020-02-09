Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis N. SKEENS. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

SKEENS, Phyllis N. Phyllis N. Skeens left her earthly home for her home in heaven on January 28, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, WA on July 13, 1929 to Robert and Arlie (Koch) Hopkins. She was the youngest of four children. The Hopkins farmed in the Palouse area before settling in Colfax. One of her great joys was her dog Bonnie. She enjoyed playing piano and singing at the Colfax Baptist Church and the Crestline Baptist Church. She excelled in 4-H and won a trip to Chicago for her sewing. In her senior year she was President of the 4-H. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1947. In November 1947, she married Herbert Mohr and two children were born to them, Cathy Schreier (Tom) and Steve Mohr (Chan). They moved from Colfax to Moses Lake in 1953. In 1965, she married Leonard Skeens and moved to Philadelphia. They moved back to Spokane in 1969. They purchased a second home in Arizona and became snowbirds for 24 years. They enjoyed cruises and road trips in the United States. In 2009, they moved to Issaquah, WA and then to Redmond, WA. After holding several positions with the Federal Government, Phyllis retired as the Spokane County District Court Cashiering Supervisor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Arlie Hopkins, her brothers Wayne (Eunice), and Wendell (Lucile), and sister Iris Moore (Byron). She is survived by her husband, Leonard Skeens, her children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held February 15th at the Colfax Baptist Church at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are provided by Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the .

SKEENS, Phyllis N. Phyllis N. Skeens left her earthly home for her home in heaven on January 28, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, WA on July 13, 1929 to Robert and Arlie (Koch) Hopkins. She was the youngest of four children. The Hopkins farmed in the Palouse area before settling in Colfax. One of her great joys was her dog Bonnie. She enjoyed playing piano and singing at the Colfax Baptist Church and the Crestline Baptist Church. She excelled in 4-H and won a trip to Chicago for her sewing. In her senior year she was President of the 4-H. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1947. In November 1947, she married Herbert Mohr and two children were born to them, Cathy Schreier (Tom) and Steve Mohr (Chan). They moved from Colfax to Moses Lake in 1953. In 1965, she married Leonard Skeens and moved to Philadelphia. They moved back to Spokane in 1969. They purchased a second home in Arizona and became snowbirds for 24 years. They enjoyed cruises and road trips in the United States. In 2009, they moved to Issaquah, WA and then to Redmond, WA. After holding several positions with the Federal Government, Phyllis retired as the Spokane County District Court Cashiering Supervisor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Arlie Hopkins, her brothers Wayne (Eunice), and Wendell (Lucile), and sister Iris Moore (Byron). She is survived by her husband, Leonard Skeens, her children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held February 15th at the Colfax Baptist Church at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are provided by Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the . Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.