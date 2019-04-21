Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis OAS. View Sign

OAS, Phyllis (Age 83) Phyllis Oas passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Phyllis was born to Alois and Theresa (Miller) Fischer April 11, 1935 in the small town of Hague, North Dakota. Phyllis and her younger brother, Willis, road the train to Spokane to meet up with other family in 1951. Phyllis graduated from Rogers High school in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart Craig Oas August 1954. They had three children: Vicki, Steven and David. Phyllis's life was filled with many joys with her family including building a cabin at Loon Lake in 1964, joining her brothers James, Wilford, Roger and sister Vivian on the same block. Phyllis and Craig enjoyed many fun activities such as square dancing and traveling with their camper trailer. Both played softball as Phyllis was an excellent athlete growing up, she also excelled at bowling as she had many trophies to show for it. Phyllis would never miss watching her children play sports, always had dinner on the table. Phyllis was missed dearly during this time of March Madness for she always knew the best college teams to pick. Phyllis was a say it like it is, straight shooter with a consistent attitude about life. Phyllis worked many jobs throughout her life, retired from Deaconess Hospital then worked at Costco. Phyllis has four grandchildren, Tyler (Shelby), Tiffany (Gavin), Travis, Michael and three great-grandchildren whom she kept a good eye on. Phyllis is missed more and more every day. Preceded in death by her husband, Craig T. Oas and daughter Vickie Lynn. Phyllis is survived by her sons Steven (Natalie) and David (Theresa) and grandchildren. Please join us for Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4th, Twigs at Wandermere, 5:00 9:00. Come and enjoy with family and friends.

