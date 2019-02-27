HOFMEISTER, Phyllis Quass A lifetime resident of North Idaho, Phyllis Hofmeister died Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 82. Phyllis was born July 27, 1936 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Carl and Francis Quass. Her husband, Everett Hofmeister, preceded her in death in 2010. Phyllis is survived by brothers Richard, Carl, and Curt Quass, and by her children, Lynn (Darin) Krogh of Spokane, Washington, Colleen (Jim) Preston of Coeur D'Alene, ID, Gus Tibbetts of Edmonds, WA, Craig (Jeanna) Hofmeister of Bayview, ID, Susan Sawyer currently living in Mexico, Rick (Lyn) McClelland of Portland, Oregon, Gayl (Kevin) Downard of Sagle, ID, Erik (Holly) Hofmeister of Arlington, WA, Dean Hofmeister of Edmonds, WA, and by many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a future date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019