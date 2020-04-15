Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Rae (Fish) MILAND. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

MILAND, Phyllis Rae (Fish) (Age 88) Phyllis Rae (Fish) Miland, 88, passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 in Colfax, WA. Phyllis was born at home on the farm in Oakesdale, WA February 21, 1932 to Frank and Alice Fish. She grew up in Oakesdale and liked to play basketball. She was her dad's "boy". She graduated from high school in 1949 and went on to attend college at Eastern Washington University for a year. She met Delbert E. Miland and they were married May 18, 1957. They made their home in Oakesdale for their entire lives. He passed away November 28, 2014. She had a laugh that was catching and made you want to join in. She was easy to find at the corner grocery store. Phyllis drove school bus for the Oakesdale School District #324 for 28+ years that allowed her to be close to her three kids and then ultimately, she ended up being close to everybody's kids. Phyllis was loved by all. She had a great sense of humor and was LOTS of fun. You could find her in the big yellow school bus picking up and delivering kids September June or in the wheat truck taking grain to the elevators at harvest time or in her painting clothes adding color to many of the homes in and around Oakesdale. Mom was given the nickname 'Roadrunner" for her quickness; and "Skinny" , she loved her mashed potatoes and gravy and NEVER gained a pound. The ultimate name she was called was 'grandma' or 'school bus grandma' by her favorite fans, her grandchildren. Phyllis was a member of the Oakesdale Presbyterian Church, Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and an avid sports fanatic. She followed all of the local teams in the county and watched many others on TV. She spent summers at Priest Lake and liked to waterski. Spending time with her family was a favorite for Phyllis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert, two sisters, Katherine and Frances, and her granddaughter, Amber. She is survived by her three children, Kitty (Fred), Kari (Chris), and Keith (Patti), "The 3-K's with a PhD", 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. On-line guest book is at

