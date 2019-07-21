Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Plillip L. COAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COAN, Phillip L. (Age 80) Phillip L. Coan, of Newburgh, IN, passed away Friday, October 28, 2016 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born September 20, 1936 in Evansville, IN, the son of Leo Francis and Elvora (Mayville) Coan. He was married to Linda L. (Hesson) Niemeier. Phillip was a graduate of Spokane Community College LPN Program, Kinman Business University with a B.A. in Business Administration and Accounting. He had worked at Eastern State Hospial in Medical Lake, WA. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea. He was a member of the 21st AAA AW BN, "Quad Lightning" Chapter and attended a reunion in 2012. He was also a liftime member of Owen Dunn Post #5 in Mt. Vernon, IN, VFW Post #36 in Evansville, IN, and the 25th Infantry Division, Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Phillip was the writer and author of "One Man, Two Lives", published in 2008. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Newburgh, IN, daughter, Phyllis Joanne Byrne of Spokane, WA; brothers Paul G. Coan of Mt. Vernon, IN, and Steven R. (Cecelia) Coan of Evansville, IN; grand-children, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; aunts Kathryn "Nellie" Limp, Evansville, IN, and Edan Manning, Carmi, IL. He was preceded in death by daughter Pamela K. Troup of Spokane, WA and step-daughter Carrie Ferger of Liberty Lake, WA; sisters: Nellie E. McBride of Maynard, AR, Dorothy Mae Sachs of Evansville, IN, Joyce Ann Blair of Worthington, MN; brother Marion Thomas Coan of Spokane, WA and grandson Bradley Phillip Byrne of Spokane, WA. The family would like to thank and appreciate the compassion and care that the staff of Deaconess Gateway Hospital Heart Unit, Newburgh, IN had shown the Phillips family. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, IN was in charge of arrangements and Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane, WA is his final resting place. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA on Friday, July 26th. Family and friends are invited. The Honor Guard of the Army National Guard will do the Military Service followed by Pastor Kathy Sandusky of Manito Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the , P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030; Manito Presbyterian Church, 401 E. 30th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203 or Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202. Online condolences may be left at

