TROUP, Priscilla C. (Harris) May 8, 1942-July 9, 2020 After an exceptionally long battle of numerous health problems mom, grandmother, great-grand- mother, and best friend went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 9, 2020. Priscilla is preceded by many family members including her very first grandson that she adored Ricky Bartlett (7). She is survived by her daughter Robin M. Bartlett of Spokane WA, Allen P. Troup of Orofino ID, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren all of Spokane and numerous uncles, aunts, and numerous wonderful cousins. Priscilla moved to Spokane from Kingsport TN in 1951 after being adopted by Daniel and Helen Harris of Spokane. After she graduated from Lewis Clark H.S. she had only a handful of jobs here in Spokane. Her final job was at Spokane School District 81 as an Office Assistant at Pratt Elementary. Once retirement finally started, she would love to sit and read for hours on end. Robin wants to express her gratitude to Elise with CarePatrol, Michael and Katrina with Faith Adult Family Home, and Glenna and Mary of Hospice of Spokane. Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane on July 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm. We ask that you please take precautions of the covid and wear your mask. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.