GARLAND, Priscilla Deann (Age 44) Passed away on March 4th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center with family and a dear friend by her side. She was born in Deer Park, WA on June 8th, 1975 to Dorothy (Roberts) and Davis Garland. She graduated from Riverside High in 1993. She enjoyed music, playing cards, board games and singing karaoke. She was an avid lover of all animals, especially her birds and beagles. She was a fun-loving soul who adored having a good time with her friends and family. She was also a tattoo enthusiast who loved driving her rat rod and had been a member of Miss Shifters All Girls Car Club. Priscilla was a very kind and caring, yet wild and crazy individual with an infectious laugh who wore her heart on her sleeve. Preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind a sister, Kirsten (Kelley) Brown, nephews, Vincent and Dalton, aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and so many wonderful friends. Family will be planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date; in the meantime her friends have planned a car show and social event from 4:00 - 6:00 pm with a celebration of life commencing at 6:00 pm on Saturday, March 14th at Prime Tyme Bar & Grill in Chattaroy, WA. Memorials may be made in remembrance to SpokAnimal, 710 N. Napa Street, Spokane, WA 99202.

