WHIPPLE, R. Cecil 5/30/1928 - 5/4/2019 R.C. Whipple was born, raised, and resided in Opportunity, now Spokane Valley for nearly 88 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil L. Whipple and Bessie (Williams) Whipple and wife of 57 years, Doris E. (Krebs) Whipple. He is survived by son Bret Whipple and daughter-in-law Nosrat (Tavafchian) Whipple of Spokane Valley. He was a car salesman and employee of Appleway Chevrolet for his entire career. He spent almost all of his summers as a resident of the Newman Lake community. Cecil loved all kinds of animals and antique cars. A Funeral Service is scheduled Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 with interment to follow at Pines Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 8, 2019