Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Paul COCKING. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street P.O. Box 739 Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

COCKING, R. Paul R. Paul Cocking, Colfax, passed away June 5, 2019 at the Courtyard in Colfax. Paul, the youngest of five children, was born in Glenwood at the family home on July 17, 1923 to John Edward and Maude VanAiken Cocking. He attended Martha Washington grade school and later Colfax High School, graduating in 1941, lettering in baseball and football. He was the 1941 Whitman County ping pong champion and later in life defeated the West German Olympic champion at a church event. He attended WSU and was in the ROTC program. In 1943, ROTC gave him the option of becoming an officer in the Army or go home to grow wheat to support the war effort. He chose wheat farming. In 1946, he bought his first farm in the Parvin area. In 1947, he married Dorothy June Heilsberg. Together they accumulated land and multiplied their original amount by ten. They raised wheat, barley, peas, and lentils. They also had cattle and sheep. He and June had three children, Penni, David, and Peggy. June passed away in 1974. In 1975, Paul married Mildred Krueger Stansbury. They attended Cougar Football games, and wintered in Arizona for over 30 years. In Arizona, square dancing and spring baseball were enjoyed. Paul's interests included following his children's endeavors, bowling, water skiing, farming, and collecting cars. He started farming at age 14 with a D4 pulling a Harris combine and continued the progression of farming until the age of 88, then harvesting with a John Deere 7722. He was a North & South Grange member and devoted member and trustee of the First Baptist Church in Colfax for many years, overseeing the maintenance of the church. Paul is survived by his children, Penni Cocking, Seattle; David (Marcia) Cocking, Colfax; Peggy (Dan) Nafziger, Troutdale, OR; two step children Joan (Kurt)Ownes, Shingle Springs, CA; Edward (Genie) Stansbury, Olympia; five granddaughters, Amber Williams, Seattle; Shawnda (Darrell) Booth, Colfax; Nicole Nafziger, Troutdale, OR; Davelle "Beezer" Cocking, Portland, OR; Natalie (JJ) Parsons, Sandy, OR; one grandson, Travis (Jill) Cocking, Colfax; two step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by two wives, June Cocking and Mildred Cocking; three brothers, Ralph, Lyle, and Leroy; one sister, Alice Roberts, and his parents. Graveside service will be Friday, June 14th, at 11:00 a.m. at Colfax Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Colfax United Methodist Church. Viewing will be Wednesday from 1 to 5 and Thursday 9 to 5 at Bruning Funeral Home. On-line guest book is at

COCKING, R. Paul R. Paul Cocking, Colfax, passed away June 5, 2019 at the Courtyard in Colfax. Paul, the youngest of five children, was born in Glenwood at the family home on July 17, 1923 to John Edward and Maude VanAiken Cocking. He attended Martha Washington grade school and later Colfax High School, graduating in 1941, lettering in baseball and football. He was the 1941 Whitman County ping pong champion and later in life defeated the West German Olympic champion at a church event. He attended WSU and was in the ROTC program. In 1943, ROTC gave him the option of becoming an officer in the Army or go home to grow wheat to support the war effort. He chose wheat farming. In 1946, he bought his first farm in the Parvin area. In 1947, he married Dorothy June Heilsberg. Together they accumulated land and multiplied their original amount by ten. They raised wheat, barley, peas, and lentils. They also had cattle and sheep. He and June had three children, Penni, David, and Peggy. June passed away in 1974. In 1975, Paul married Mildred Krueger Stansbury. They attended Cougar Football games, and wintered in Arizona for over 30 years. In Arizona, square dancing and spring baseball were enjoyed. Paul's interests included following his children's endeavors, bowling, water skiing, farming, and collecting cars. He started farming at age 14 with a D4 pulling a Harris combine and continued the progression of farming until the age of 88, then harvesting with a John Deere 7722. He was a North & South Grange member and devoted member and trustee of the First Baptist Church in Colfax for many years, overseeing the maintenance of the church. Paul is survived by his children, Penni Cocking, Seattle; David (Marcia) Cocking, Colfax; Peggy (Dan) Nafziger, Troutdale, OR; two step children Joan (Kurt)Ownes, Shingle Springs, CA; Edward (Genie) Stansbury, Olympia; five granddaughters, Amber Williams, Seattle; Shawnda (Darrell) Booth, Colfax; Nicole Nafziger, Troutdale, OR; Davelle "Beezer" Cocking, Portland, OR; Natalie (JJ) Parsons, Sandy, OR; one grandson, Travis (Jill) Cocking, Colfax; two step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by two wives, June Cocking and Mildred Cocking; three brothers, Ralph, Lyle, and Leroy; one sister, Alice Roberts, and his parents. Graveside service will be Friday, June 14th, at 11:00 a.m. at Colfax Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Colfax United Methodist Church. Viewing will be Wednesday from 1 to 5 and Thursday 9 to 5 at Bruning Funeral Home. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Memorials may be given to Kinderd Hospice or Colfax First Baptist Church. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close