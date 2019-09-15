|
|
GAMON, R. Terry R. Terry Gamon of Spokane, WA passed away on September 3, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1944 in Spokane, WA to Mildred (Dede) and Wilfred (Willie) Gamon. Terry attended Cheney Public Schools from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1961. He then went on to Eastern Washington State College where he earned a Bachelor's Degree and two Master's Degrees. It was at Eastern that Terry met his future wife, Patty Cox. They were married on July 31, 1965 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cheney. Terry and Patty became proud and loving parents on June 24, 1970, with the birth of their daughter, Nikki. Terry was a teacher and coach in Garfield, WA, Harrington, WA, Melba, ID, and Davenport, WA. He finished his teaching career at the Institute for Extended Learning in Spokane, helping adults earn their GEDs. Terry impacted many lives through his coaching and throughout his career as a teacher. He modeled honesty, respect for others, empathy and compassion. Terry developed a life-long interest in sports at a young age. He was featured in an article in the Spokane Daily Chronicle as a 10-year-old, for his skill in correctly picking the winning teams in the weekly slate of college football games. He played sports in school, including football, basketball, baseball and track at Cheney High School. He began coaching little league baseball when he was still in high school and continued coaching at the high school level, primarily in football. Terry was a life-long devoted fan of the UW Huskies (Go Dawgs!). His wardrobe was dominated by purple and gold. He began attending UW games at Husky Stadium with his family when he was 7. Through the years he attended hundreds of games at Husky Stadium, the last 10 years as a season ticket holder. Terry and his family traveled to many bowl games including Rose Bowls, Aloha Bowls and the Orange Bowl. Terry was also an avid sports card collector, starting out as a kid collecting baseball cards. He eventually turned his interest in card collecting into a business, Cards-N-Stuff. He and Patty opened a sports memorabilia store in Spokane in 1991. A particularly close friend of Terry's was Mike McKeehan. Memories of Mike and Terry's antics have entertained family and friends for years: hauling a red wagon full of dirty dishes through Showalter Hall, carrying on conversations while speaking backwards and many more. Terry was passionate about politics and social issues, being a strong proponent of social equity and justice. And he was passionate about, and dedicated to his family, both immediate and extended. He had no greater joy in life than dissecting Husky football games with his daughter Nikki and he especially enjoyed family gatherings after games. Terry will be remembered as a husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to an extended family who cherished his sense of humor and joy in living. He is survived by his wife Patty Gamon, daughter Nikki Gamon, granddaughter AshLee (Ben) Wood, sisters Susan Moyer and Kathryn (Jack) Collins, brother John (Julie) Gamon and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Dede Gamon, and his best friend, Mike McKeehan. A memorial service will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. If you have a Husky shirt, please wear it to the memorial service and visit Terry's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be given to Second Harvest Food Bank or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019