MICHAELS, Rachael 1946 - 2019 Rachael Michaels passed away October 9th at the Hospice House North of Spokane, following a long struggle with liver disease. Born in Douglas, Arizona, she is survived by her two siblings, Mark Norton of Spokane, WA and Betsy Norton of Pittsburgh, PA. Rachael lived in various cities throughout the Western USA as she grew up, but spent her adult life in Washington State, living primarily in the Spokane area but also in the Puget Sound area for several years. Most of her career was spent in various administrative and clerical roles in the medical and dental industries. Family and faith were the driving forces in Rachael's life. She married Loren Michaels of Loon Lake late in their lives and was devoted to him until his death. She was a very active member of the Nazarene Church in Deer Lake, WA and continued her involvement as she eventually moved back to the Spokane area due to her health issues. She had a deep passion for art of all kinds, and loved to spend time making cards and doing other crafts, as well as spending time with the women's group in her church. There will be Memorial Service for Rachael at Lakeside Church of the Nazarene on November 2 at 2 pm.

