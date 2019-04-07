Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rae Louise (Kessinger) REES. View Sign

REES, Rae Louise (Kessinger) Rae was born on March 25th, 1928 in the old town of Kettle Falls, WA (which is now under Lake Roosevelt). At an early age, she and the family moved to Newman Lake, WA. Rae graduated from Otis Orchards High School. Soon after, she met and married Orville Rees, and they raised five children in Spokane Valley. After their separation, she worked for many years at Hinton Floor Covering. Rae enjoyed bowling, pretty punch, and bead work. Rae passed away, January 16th in Kennewick, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; two brothers; a daughter, Yvonne; and a son, Rick. She is survived by her children, Jim, Kathy Meneely (Don), and Keith (Sheila); and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A short service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on April 13th at The Pines Cemetery Mausoleum, 1402 S. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. Following this service, Rae's Urn will be placed in the Mausoleum next to her daughter's Urn.

