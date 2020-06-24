FLETCHER, Raleigh Raleigh Fletcher was born in Wilmar, Arkansas on April 13, 1932 to the late Doby and Inez Fletcher. He departed this earth on Thursday, June 11th at the Assisted Living Care Facility. He attended school in the public school system in Wilmar, Arkansas. Raleigh Fletcher was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. He served as a faithful member who loved to worship the Lord and faithfully supported the ministry of Pastor Emeritus Reverend Happy Watkins and Pastor Reverend James Watkins. Raleigh Fletcher worked for ACME Concrete and was a member of the Fish and Wildlife Association for many years. Fishing was the love of his life. Raleigh Fletcher leaves to celebrate his home going four daughters: Rose Fletcher Spokane, Washington, Patricia Fletcher Sartor Marietta, Georgia, Priscilla Novinsky Lewiston, Idaho, and Donna Thomas Spokane, Washington; three sons: Curtis Fletcher Spokane, Washington, Shawn Fletcher Moses Lake, Washington, and Arthur Thomas Spokane, Washington; one brother Reverend Garland Fletcher Wilmar, Arkansas. He also leaves a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wives Mary Virginia Fletcher and Erma Jean McCoy, son Henry McCoy and daughter Anitta Louise Fletcher, four brothers: Joel Fletcher, Tom Fletcher, Frank Fletcher and Harry Fletcher, and eight sisters: Gertrude Taylor, Gladys McNairy, Lula Mae Stone, Emma Fletcher, Rozell Brown, Carrine Spencer, Lucy Spencer, and Mary Fletcher Gibbs. Visitation for Raleigh will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Live streaming of the family service Friday the 26th of June at 12 noon can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/BallandDodd/ He will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 24, 2020.