Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Ernest Fred REIFENBERGER. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

REIFENBERGER, Ralph Devoted and patient husband, kind and loving father, innovative and wise rancher and farmer, and active and caring community member; Ralph Ernest Fred Reifenberger died peacefully at the age of 95 on February 10, 2020. Ralph's life was framed by family, friendship, faith and hard work. He led a life of integrity, had an engaging sense of humor and a gentle, caring strength. Ralph was born June 18, 1924 in Spokane, Washington to Fritz and Elsa Reifenberger. He grew up as an only child on the Reifenberger Ranch, in Fairfield, Washington, where he and his Dad and Mom raised Black Angus cattle and sheep and farmed the land. He was industrious and adventuresome. At 14 he bought his first car (a non-working model T) from the neighbor for $5, fixed it in the driveway and drove away! In 1939 he traveled to the San Francisco World's fair, showing his sheep taking top awards including the National Grand Champion. Ralph graduated from Fairfield High School in 1942 with 30 classmates, many of whom became lifelong friends. He attended WSU for business and accounting classes, returning home each day to the ranch. He fulfilled one of his dreams getting his pilot's license, buying a plane, and spending many weekends flying. The decision to make farming his life long career instead of becoming a commercial pilot was a pivotal moment. He shared that he chose farming because it was more conducive to family life. In May of 1949 he married Geraldine Swartz, who he met on a double date! As a wedding gift to one another they purchased a '49 truck (still in the family) and hauled prized Black Angus all over the country to shows and auctions. After being married for 68 years, Ralph's sweetheart, Geraldine, died on February 12, 2018. Their love story was featured in the Spokesman Review in 2013, where Ralph was quoted as saying: "I married a city girl and transplanted a rose." Together they raised two daughters on the farm they purchased a mile down the road from his boyhood home. Many family and friend gatherings were enjoyed on the farm. Ralph was proud of his German heritage and was a life time member of Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his town and friends and was always willing to help where needed. He was active in his community; serving and volunteering in clubs and organizations. He was instrumental in starting a local library, the first Kindergarten, and helped with funding and construction of the local nursing home. He contributed many hours to 4-H, Grange, the Service Club, and later in his life the Historical Society and Food Bank. He touched many people and was well respected and loved. He was a natural storyteller, captivating family and friends up to the last week of his life. A highlight for his granddaughters was hearing "Grandpa's greatest hits!" Ralph is survived by two daughters: Joan (Ginny); Lois (Paul) Christensen; four granddaughters: Megan (Jacob), Karli (Mitchell), Hannah (Ben) Page, and Abigail (Colton) Stepper: five great grandchildren: Ezekiel, Elsa, and Jackson Stepper, Elliott and Ethan; also, his brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Howard Herman, dear sister in law, Darlene Herman, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. His presence will be greatly missed, but his legacy of love, laughter, faith and family will live on in our hearts. A memorial service is planned for later in the spring. In his honor, memorials may be given to: Palouse Country Assisted Living or Hospice of Spokane Hospice House South. Schanzenbach Funeral Home, Fairfield, WA. Online guest book at

REIFENBERGER, Ralph Devoted and patient husband, kind and loving father, innovative and wise rancher and farmer, and active and caring community member; Ralph Ernest Fred Reifenberger died peacefully at the age of 95 on February 10, 2020. Ralph's life was framed by family, friendship, faith and hard work. He led a life of integrity, had an engaging sense of humor and a gentle, caring strength. Ralph was born June 18, 1924 in Spokane, Washington to Fritz and Elsa Reifenberger. He grew up as an only child on the Reifenberger Ranch, in Fairfield, Washington, where he and his Dad and Mom raised Black Angus cattle and sheep and farmed the land. He was industrious and adventuresome. At 14 he bought his first car (a non-working model T) from the neighbor for $5, fixed it in the driveway and drove away! In 1939 he traveled to the San Francisco World's fair, showing his sheep taking top awards including the National Grand Champion. Ralph graduated from Fairfield High School in 1942 with 30 classmates, many of whom became lifelong friends. He attended WSU for business and accounting classes, returning home each day to the ranch. He fulfilled one of his dreams getting his pilot's license, buying a plane, and spending many weekends flying. The decision to make farming his life long career instead of becoming a commercial pilot was a pivotal moment. He shared that he chose farming because it was more conducive to family life. In May of 1949 he married Geraldine Swartz, who he met on a double date! As a wedding gift to one another they purchased a '49 truck (still in the family) and hauled prized Black Angus all over the country to shows and auctions. After being married for 68 years, Ralph's sweetheart, Geraldine, died on February 12, 2018. Their love story was featured in the Spokesman Review in 2013, where Ralph was quoted as saying: "I married a city girl and transplanted a rose." Together they raised two daughters on the farm they purchased a mile down the road from his boyhood home. Many family and friend gatherings were enjoyed on the farm. Ralph was proud of his German heritage and was a life time member of Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his town and friends and was always willing to help where needed. He was active in his community; serving and volunteering in clubs and organizations. He was instrumental in starting a local library, the first Kindergarten, and helped with funding and construction of the local nursing home. He contributed many hours to 4-H, Grange, the Service Club, and later in his life the Historical Society and Food Bank. He touched many people and was well respected and loved. He was a natural storyteller, captivating family and friends up to the last week of his life. A highlight for his granddaughters was hearing "Grandpa's greatest hits!" Ralph is survived by two daughters: Joan (Ginny); Lois (Paul) Christensen; four granddaughters: Megan (Jacob), Karli (Mitchell), Hannah (Ben) Page, and Abigail (Colton) Stepper: five great grandchildren: Ezekiel, Elsa, and Jackson Stepper, Elliott and Ethan; also, his brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Howard Herman, dear sister in law, Darlene Herman, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. His presence will be greatly missed, but his legacy of love, laughter, faith and family will live on in our hearts. A memorial service is planned for later in the spring. In his honor, memorials may be given to: Palouse Country Assisted Living or Hospice of Spokane Hospice House South. Schanzenbach Funeral Home, Fairfield, WA. Online guest book at schanzenbachfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close