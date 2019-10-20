Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph L. PRITCHETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRITCHETT, Ralph L. (Age 76) Ralph L. Pritchett, a resident of Spokane passed away the 11th of October, 2019. He was born June 17, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, IL to Ralph and Mary Pritchett and was raised in Goreville, IL. He married Shirley M. Day of Kennewick, WA on April 9, 1971. Ralph was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and is survived by his wife and their three sons Travis Pritchett of Simpsonville SC, Keith Pritchett of San Diego, CA and Bruce Pritchett of Rosalia, WA; a granddaughter Mary; grandsons Samuel, Benjamin, Von, Liam and Joseph; sisters Berna Dean Whitehead of Goreville, IL, Lawanda Billingsley of Goreville, IL, Vanessa Duncan of Paducah, KY and Connie Hancock of Goreville, IL; and brother Herman Pritchett of Goreville, IL. Ralph proudly served in the US Army for 23 years from 1969-1992 serving one tour in Vietnam. His second career had him cruising America for over two million miles with Gordon Trucking. He was a devout Gonzaga basketball fan "GO ZAGS!" and passionate about chasing the little white ball with his buddies at all the local Spokane Golf Courses. A Memorial Service honoring Ralph L. Pritchett will be held November 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA at 21702 W. Espanola Rd. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Fisher House Foundation for Veterans at

