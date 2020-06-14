EWER, Ralph Lee September 25, 1937 - June 10, 2020 On June 10, 2020 Ralph L. Ewer stepped into heaven from Spokane Hospice House. He was born September 25, 1937 to Martin R. and Anna L. (Brooks) Ewer in Jewell County, Kansas. He grew up in Walla Walla, WA and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1955. Ralph continued his education at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho and graduated with a BA in Business Administration in 1959. He married Margaret (Peggy) Turner in 1959 and the couple has lived in Spokane, WA for the last 55 years. During that time, Ralph worked for several financial businesses and opened his own company, C/I Services, Inc. Ralph was an active member of the Spokane First Church of the Nazarene and also served on the board of the Northland Credit Union for over 20 years. Ralph is survived by three siblings, Dorothy, Lester, and MaryAnn; his wife, Peggy; his two daughters, Kathy (Randy) MacLearn and Charlene (Mike) Brocke; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Jacob) Davis, and Christopher (Anna) MacLearn; and five great-grandchildren: Kallen, Wesley, Eleanor, Finley, and Olivia. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be given in Ralph's honor to Spokane First Church of the Nazarene Mission fund.



