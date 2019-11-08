|
|
STEARNS, Ralph Minot Ralph Minot Stearns of Medical Lake, Washington, died peacefully on the evening of November 2nd with his devoted daughter Pattie Stearns holding his hand. He was born on March 21, 1939 in Clinton, Iowa and raised in Thompson, Illinois. He was the second son of Ralph and Ruth Stearns. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Eleanor Plumley, and his brother John Stearns, his oldest daughter Debbie Cheaney and the love of his life Sharalyn Dean Stearns. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage. Ralph served 22 years in the Air Force and had over 100 combat missions as a B-52 Tail Gunner in Vietnam. After he retired from the service, he became a police officer in Medical Lake. He was well loved and very active in not only the community but St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a big jokester and he felt all things could be solved by taking two aspirins and calling him in the morning. He loved to golf or maybe it was just driving the golf cart and carousing with his buddies that made him happy. He had a good group of friends that enjoyed convening at the local watering hole. Ralph is survived by his children Pattie Stearns, Terrie Stearns McWhorter (Doug), Bradley Stearns (Susanne), Jamee Stearns Stoddard (Chris), Jackie Stearns Knopp (Joey); his grandchildren Matthew Cheaney (Laura), Christopher Cheaney, Lacey Stearns, Brittni McWhorter Groothuis (Fritz), Tabitha McWhorter Randall (Kasey), Alex Stearns, Bella Knopp; and his great-grandchildren Cooper Groothuis, Sebastian Groothuis, Devan Cheaney, Jemma and Jaxson Cheaney. Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 12th from 10-11 AM, with services immediately to follow and a fellowship luncheon downstairs at St. John's Lutheran Church in Medical Lake, WA. Interment will be on Thursday, November 14th at 10:30 AM at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2019