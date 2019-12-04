Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona June (Higbee, Evans) LAWRENCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAWRENCE, Ramona June (Higbee, Evans) (Age 83) Ramona June Lawrence passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1936 in Cataldo, Idaho. She went to be with her husband of 63 years Dwight Lawrence. She is preceded in death by her mother Lucille Evans, father Edward Higbee and step-father Robert Evans. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Lawrence (Bruce Paulson), Elizabeth (Russel) McMichael, Pamela (Harold) Savland, Robin (Paul) Ackerman, and Barbara (Paul) Barber; also sister Patricia Hughes and brother Robert Evans; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Mom spent her life raising her five daughters while she followed dad, who was a 20 year veteran of the Air Force, all over the world. She herself was in the Air Force for a short time. This is where they met and fell in love. In 1970, she moved to Spokane, Washington where she continued to take care of her family. After retirement from over 20 years at Holy Family Hospital, Dad and she moved to their place on Tiger Slough near Ione, Washington. They loved to travel, back to Texas to visit relatives and to the Washington coast. One of their biggest adventures was to take a trip to Alaska with their trailer. Ramona was loved by all her friends and family. Her interment will be December 6th at 1115 at the Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake. Her celebration of life will be held at the Manito Masonic Temple, 2715 S. Grand on December 8th from 1pm to 4pm.

