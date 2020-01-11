GILES, Ramond Myrl (Age 97) Ramond Myrl Giles passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born in Sprague, WA on April 22, 1922, the youngest of six children born to Elvin and Flora Mae Giles. Ray spent his "wonder years" in the small town of Pine City. After graduating from Garfield High School in 1940 he enrolled at Eastern Washington College of Education in Cheney where he met his wife of 72 years, Carolyn Polenske of Edwall. Their dating began during Carolyn's sophomore year while Ray was awaiting a call from the Army pilot flight school. In 1942 Ray got his call, received military flight training, and graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps. He was sent to the South Pacific where he flew and survived 52 missions as a WWII P-38 fighter pilot. Ray spent a total of four years of active duty during wartime and another twenty in the Air Force Reserve and retired from the military in 1966 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his time of service, he received a number of awards and citations including the Silver Star Medal and the Air Medal. After the war, Ray returned to Eastern, married his college sweetheart, finished his B.A. in Education, and received his Flight Instructor Rating and Ground School Certificate. He ended up teaching flying at the college for the next three years. Then in 1949, he took a leave of absence from Eastern and traveled east with Carolyn to Long Island, New York where he studied at New York University and received a Master's Degree in Safety Education. After completing his Master's program Ray returned to Eastern where he put his degree to good use by developing The Washington Driver's Education Teacher's Program. He and Carolyn decided to make Cheney their home and Ray spent his next 36 years raising a family and working for the college. In addition to teaching, he was also active in many professional organizations and spent his last 30 years in administration as Eastern's Director of Career Planning and Placement. In 2013 Ray traveled to Washington D.C. with the "Honor Flight Network" as a top priority World War II survivor. He was honored as part of a group of rapidly disappearing men who courageously stepped forward at a time when the future of our nation's existence was truly threatened. Ramond, Ray, Dad, Grandpa, Lieutenant Colonel, thank you for your sacrifice. For this and for all that you were, you will be missed. May you rest in peace. Ray is survived by his wife Carolyn and his three children Robin Dvorak (Dennis), Laurie Suess (Randy) of Cheney and Barry Giles (Amina) of Spokane, and by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Ramond will be laid to rest during a small private family service at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
