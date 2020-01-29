Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Carter "Randy" HEARNE. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Visitation 10:00 AM Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 View Map Burial 2:00 PM Greenwood Memorial Terrace Send Flowers Obituary

HEARNE, Randall Carter "Randy" Randall (Randy) Carter Hearne passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Randy was born January 11, 1944 in St. Louis, MO to George and Gladys Hearne. He was an all-conference linebacker and the student body president while at Thomas Downey High School in Modesto, CA, where he graduated in 1962. Randy was appointed to the United States Air Force Academy and attended for one year. He transferred to Whitworth University where he graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1965. After college, Randy volunteered for the United States Air Force, attending Officer Candidate School. He served in Vietnam as a highly decorated navigator in a F-4 Phantom logging 234 combat missions from April 1971-April 1972. Randy worked for both Foster Farms in the Central Valley and for Zacky Farms in greater Los Angeles in the poultry processing business. Later, he worked at Wilsonart Corporation in Los Angeles. He also owned his own company, General Management Systems, specializing in computer support for businesses. Randy's first love was always aviation. Later in life, he went back to school and earned a Masters from Embry-Riddle University in Aeronautical Science. He had his pilot's licenses in all fixed wing and water landing aircraft. Randy retired to Spokane in the summer of 2014. He loved fishing and the outdoors. He is survived by his two children: Kimberly (Hearne) Davis of London, UK and Kevin Hearne of Central Point, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys Hearne. Randy will be buried with full military honors at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on February 4th at 2pm. There will be a visitation at Riplinger Funeral Home at 10am the same day. Guestbook:

