CONNOLLY, Randall Easton "Randy" Randall "Randy" Easton Connolly (January 4, 1944 July 16, 2020) was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In his life he worked as a Geological Engineer, Geodetic Officer, Middle School and High School Substitute Teacher, Superfund Coordinator, and was a Captain in the Air Force. He died on July 16, 2020 in Spokane, WA at the age of 76. Randy was born on January 4, 1944 in Providence, Rhode Island to F. Randall and Grace F. Connolly. From the young age of seven, he had set a goal to become a geologist. In June 1967, he fulfilled that promise, when he earned a Degree of Geological Engineer at the Colorado School of Mines. As a Geodetic Officer, and Captain in the Air Force supervising 32 people, he directed the activities of gravity surveys, projects, and data reduction units. He also oversaw the analysis and quality control of world-wide geodetic surveys for ICBM: moon and satellite shots, tracking stations, and other state-of-the-art surveys at the time. He worked on gravity surveys for the Apollo missions and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for serving during the Vietnam War. In May 1973, Randy graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. In late 1998, he earned a teaching certificate from the College of Education and Human Development through Eastern Washington University. He also had four endorsements and throughout his life was a 4.0 student. Randy worked at the U.S. Bureau of Mines Spokane Research Center from June 1975 to January 1996. With his teaching certificate he spent a few years substitute teaching in Spokane and Stevens county school districts. In September 2000, he began working as a Superfund Coordinator for the Natural Resources Department of the Spokane Tribe of Indians, where he oversaw cleanup of the Midnite Mine Project. He worked there for 19 years, retiring in March of last year. Randy was a brilliant man who respected everyone and everything: people, animals, and nature. He had a great love for the outdoors: bike riding, hiking, and spelunking, astronomy, and a fascination with trains since childhood. He always listened to everyone with an open mind and an open heart. He leaves behind a loving wife, Loralee Connolly; his eldest daughter, Tanith Connolly; his son and youngest daughter, the twins, Trathan and Tiffany Connolly; his grandson, Everett Connolly-Hall; his son-in-law, Ryan Hall; and his older brother, Howard Connolly and his family. He will be remembered for being a dedicated engineer and geologist, and as a supportive, family man who with a great mind and kind heart, put his family above all else. May we see him in the stars. Private memorial and burial services will be held by his family on Monday, August 3rd.



