WEBSTER, Randall Henry (Age 66) Randall Henry Webster, ardent Brit-royalist, poet, cineaste, and artist, passed from this temporal existence on March 1. A prodigy who read the entirety of Gibbon's "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire" at the tender age of 10, "Randy" as he was known to his family and friends lived a life of the mind, his interests ranging from Egyptology to the personal lives of European monarchs. He studied visual arts at the University of California, San Diego, where he both participated in art shows and snared a teaching fellowship under the direction of noted film critic Manny Farber. To the end of his life, Randy remained a film fan, citing Claude Lelouch's 1966 romance "A Man and a Woman" as his all-time favorite. Besides patronizing both Atticus Coffee and Auntie's Bookstore, Randy was known to recite poetry at Neato Burrito's Broken Mic series. With his passing, another ray of intellectual brilliance has been extinguished. For this and many other reasons, he will be missed. He is survived by his brother, Dan Webster; sister-in-law Mary Pat Treuthart, and niece Rachel Webster.

