BURKHART, Randall Lee (Age 57) Randy Burkhart was born in Spokane, Washington on March 26, 1962 to Clarice and Robert Burkhart. He passed away surrounded by loved ones and family on May 19, 2019. Randy graduated from Ferris High School in 1980, and went on to lead a successful football career at Spokane Falls Community College, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame, and Whitworth College, where he was honored as an All-American. While at Whitworth, Randy met the love of his life and wife of 30 years, Delon (Leighton) Burkhart. He graduated in 1985 with a degree in education and later obtained his master's degree from Gonzaga University. Randy began and ended his 34-year teaching career at East Valley School District where he taught health and fitness and coached softball and football. Randy's passion for athletics was highlighted through his successful officiating career in the PAC-12, WCC, and Big Sky NCAA basketball conferences. His family has many cherished memories of him officiating in the Kennel. Being a local official never caused Randy to break stride because in Randy's words, "if you purchased a ticket, you can yell at the refs." Family was paramount to all things in Randy's life. He dedicated 28 years to raising his three children Addie, Bennett, and Jackson who were all graduates of his Alma Mater, Ferris High School. Most importantly, Randy demonstrated the values of respect and integrity to his children, which they are so thankful for. He was so proud of them and all of their accomplishments. Randy's most cherished times with family and friends were spent at Kalispell Island on Priest Lake. He will also be remembered for his finesse with the barbeque, backyard croquet games, boating days on Coeur d'Alene Lake, and his unique and captivating personality that captured the hearts of so many of his friends. He is survived by his immediate family, Delon, Addie, Bennett, Jackson Burkhart, his brother, Rick Burkhart, his brother in-law, Tracy Peterson, his niece, Reese Peterson, and his father, Robert Burkhart. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clarice Burkhart, his uncle, Harry Lavin, and his sister, Debbie Peterson. Our deepest thanks to Mark Muelheim and Earl Eisenrich, who helped care for Randy in his final months. Randy's life will be celebrated with a memorial service on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Whitworth Presbyterian Church, 312 W. Hawthorne Rd, Spokane, WA. Reception immediately following.

