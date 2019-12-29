Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randel R. "Randy" WAGNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAGNER, Randel R. "Randy" (Age 67) Randel "Randy" R. Wagner, 67, of Spokane, WA passed away December 22, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake, WA from complications linked to his Frontotemporal Dem-entia diagnosis (2016). Randy is survived by his mother Hazel Wagner of Pullman; his wife Barbara (Wood) Wagner of Spokane; his daughter Andrea Wagner of Spokane Valley; and his brother Wesley and sister-in-law Frances of Farmington. Randy grew up on a third generation family farm in the Palouse near Farmington, WA. He found his calling as a vocalist in high school when he won the Greater Spokane Music Festival Award for Best Young Artist. Randy's musical success launched him into a field that he loved. His education includes a Bachelor of Music Education from Walla Walla University in 1976; a Master of Arts in Choral Conducting and Vocal Performance from San Diego State University in 1980; and finally a Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) in Vocal Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993. Earning a DMA and the title of "Dr. Wagner" was a tremendous accomplishment for a young boy who began his life as a farm hand; a credit to his dedication to hard work and his commitment to excellence. His brother Wes, a farmer, said "He could sing above the din of a tractor running at full throttle and yet so tenderly that there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Not too bad for a farm kid!" He went on to become a full tenured music Professor at Eastern Washington University where he served as Director of Vocal Studies and Choirs for nearly 20 years. Dr. Wagner's performing career took him to Europe, Asia and across the United States. He sang with the San Francisco, Seattle, and Tacoma Opera Companies. He has performed locally with the Spokane Symphony, Spokane Opera and in a variety of music festivals and theater productions. Randy was a loving husband to his wife Barbara. Both enjoyed their fur babies and could be found walking them regularly. They also enjoyed kayaking, travel, movies, conversation and dining with friends. Randy loved playing golf in his spare time, and much like his singing career, he became quite proficient at it. To those who know Randy, he was recognized as a loving and caring colleague that always had your best interests at heart. Randy will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Being a man of faith, he made the most of his God given musical talent. As he passes from this life to the next, Randy will be a great addition to the heavenly choir where he is sure to have a leading role. A Rosary Vigil for Dr. Wagner will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 6:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, 1115 W. Riverside, in Spokane. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th at 10:00 AM, also at The Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration;

