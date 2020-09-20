ARNESS, Randi Larson Randi Larson Arness, 60, of Colbert, Washington passed away at her home on September 12, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Randi perished peacefully with her husband Jerry and her brother by her side. Services will be held at the St. Joseph Parish, 3720 E. Colbert Rd., Colbert, WA 99005, with a Vigil at 7pm on Monday, September 21st and Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, September, 22nd. Following Mass, Inurnment will be at 11:30am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA 99208. Covid restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family wishes to encourage donations in Randi's honor to North County Food Pantry, 40015 N. Collins Road, Elk Washington, 99009. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.