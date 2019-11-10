MESSNER, Randolph J. Randy Messner passed away unexpectedly at (69) Nov. 1, 2019, son of Michael Messner and Lucille Richards Curtis. Randy has been taken under God's wing to comfort him eternally and put him at the most highest peace imaginable. Husband in early years to Shirley Messner, loving father of their daughter Michele Lawless and her husband Jay Lawless, proud papa of his "Lil" Buddy JJ, Angy, Savanna, Devin; great-grandfather of Clementine and Mayim, another on the way. 13 siblings Claudia, Bill, Joyce, Chet, Lee, Patty, Michele, Frances, Judy, Brenda, Michael, Karl, Rick. Numerous nephews and nieces. Has friends and family from here to Maine and New Hampshire. Graduate of Rogers. Randy loved fishing, history, reading old westerns and the Redskins. He was a kind man who would help anyone he could. Randy was also known to open a can of whoop-ass if need be. I know the fishing will be good up there dad, I love you.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019