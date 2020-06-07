ADAMS, Randy Randy Frank Adams, age 59, of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 24th, 2020. Randy was born January 6th, 1961 in Caldwell Idaho and moved with his family to Spokane in 1969. Randy is remembered fondly as a happy-go-lucky kid with a large circle of friends. He was very athletic, growing up he played baseball, football, and was into bodybuilding and karate. Randy graduated from Shadle Park HS, class of 1979. He attended The Ron Bailie School of Broadcasting, putting to good use his wonderful voice. He worked many years for the family business, installing carpet. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit, and love for the San Francisco 49ers. Randy enjoyed spending the holidays with family, especially eating crepes at Christmas. He was a faithful member of the Orchard Christian Fellowship church where he spent the last nine years shining his light for others. He showed us that the Lord takes our trials and turn them into triumphs. Preceded in death by son, Ryan Tyler Adams, father, David Adams, sister, Deborah K. Adams, and brother Matthew Adams. He is survived by his son Nick; grandson Connor, mother, Joni, brothers, Dave (Sarah), Todd, sister Amy (Terry), several nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friend Dennis. Although he may be gone, Randy's memory will live on for many years to come by his family, friends, and the untold number of souls whose lives he touched. Please visit Randy's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.