Guest Book View Sign Service Information Northview Bible Church 13521 N Mill Rd Spokane, WA 99208 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Northview Bible Church 13521 North Mill Road Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOUSE, Randy Lee Randy Lee House passed peacefully into everlasting life surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Randy was born in Bozeman, Montana, April 4, 1947, to Max and Aliene House. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the navy serving in the Pacific Islands, Hawaii, and Taiwan. Upon his discharge in 1969, Randy studied at Eastern Montana College, where he met Linda Youderian on a blind date. They married in 1971, and in 1974 he graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. For his work they moved to Butte, Montana, where they were blessed with three lovely daughters. In 1979, Randy was transferred to Spokane. His career in the power industry included power scheduling and developing software for tracking the buying and selling of power. Eventually, he and another started a small company to provide these same services. While he was always interested in taking pictures of interesting people and places, his passion for photography took off after his retirement in 2010. He began shooting landscapes of the most beautiful places he and Linda could find. He joined the Spokane Camera Club and won many awards as his skills developed. Randy was capable and intelligent, generous and kind, a humble man of integrity and a quick wit, and meticulous in the task before him. Some of his favorite things were heading off on another adventure in the trailer with Linda, rising early to photograph the perfect sunrise over the mountaintops, or sitting around a campfire surrounded by grandkids. His interests also included golfing, woodworking, reading, and home remodeling projects. Randy was a man deeply devoted to Jesus and was a caring and servant-hearted friend. He felt his greatest riches were found in sharing life with Linda and the love of their daughters and their families. For more than 32 years he worshipped and served his Lord faithfully at Northview Bible Church. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Aliene House. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Kimberly Goins (Grant) of Roseburg, OR, Karri Menendez (Cesar) of Issaquah, WA, Kristi Addis (Daniel) of Vancouver, WA, and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by twin sister Sandy (Bob), brother Max (Wendy), a treasured extended family, and a prized collection of dear friends. His family is grateful to Randy's doctors and all who guided him through cancer treatment, and to the staff at Hospice House for their loving care for Randy and his family in his final days. Randy's celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Northview Bible Church, 13521 North Mill Road, Spokane. His committal service has been held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice House (North) of Spokane, Northview Bible Church, or the Union Gospel Mission.

HOUSE, Randy Lee Randy Lee House passed peacefully into everlasting life surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Randy was born in Bozeman, Montana, April 4, 1947, to Max and Aliene House. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the navy serving in the Pacific Islands, Hawaii, and Taiwan. Upon his discharge in 1969, Randy studied at Eastern Montana College, where he met Linda Youderian on a blind date. They married in 1971, and in 1974 he graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. For his work they moved to Butte, Montana, where they were blessed with three lovely daughters. In 1979, Randy was transferred to Spokane. His career in the power industry included power scheduling and developing software for tracking the buying and selling of power. Eventually, he and another started a small company to provide these same services. While he was always interested in taking pictures of interesting people and places, his passion for photography took off after his retirement in 2010. He began shooting landscapes of the most beautiful places he and Linda could find. He joined the Spokane Camera Club and won many awards as his skills developed. Randy was capable and intelligent, generous and kind, a humble man of integrity and a quick wit, and meticulous in the task before him. Some of his favorite things were heading off on another adventure in the trailer with Linda, rising early to photograph the perfect sunrise over the mountaintops, or sitting around a campfire surrounded by grandkids. His interests also included golfing, woodworking, reading, and home remodeling projects. Randy was a man deeply devoted to Jesus and was a caring and servant-hearted friend. He felt his greatest riches were found in sharing life with Linda and the love of their daughters and their families. For more than 32 years he worshipped and served his Lord faithfully at Northview Bible Church. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Aliene House. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Kimberly Goins (Grant) of Roseburg, OR, Karri Menendez (Cesar) of Issaquah, WA, Kristi Addis (Daniel) of Vancouver, WA, and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by twin sister Sandy (Bob), brother Max (Wendy), a treasured extended family, and a prized collection of dear friends. His family is grateful to Randy's doctors and all who guided him through cancer treatment, and to the staff at Hospice House for their loving care for Randy and his family in his final days. Randy's celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Northview Bible Church, 13521 North Mill Road, Spokane. His committal service has been held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice House (North) of Spokane, Northview Bible Church, or the Union Gospel Mission. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close