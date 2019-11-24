Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Michael RUSSELL Sr.. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM Newman Lake Grange 25025 E. Heather Ln. Newman Lake , WA View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM El Patio Bar and Grill 6902 W. Seltice Way Post Falls , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RUSSELL, Randy Michael, Sr. Randy Michael Russell Sr. was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on April 8th, 1970. Randy passed away on the evening of November 20th, 2019 in Otis Orchard, Washington from a battle with end stage cancer. Randy graduated high school at East Valley in 1988 and completed courses in mechanical engineering at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, ,, Washington. Randy worked in the construction industry for over 25 years as a crane and heavy equipment operator working in many places in the state of Washington. He was very proud of the work that he was able to accomplish for the community. Randy had an affinity for automotive mechanics and loved to spend time with his son working on cars together. Randy also loved: motorcycles, the outdoors and enjoyed camping with friends and family. Randy is survived by his mother Betty Russell, father Basil Russell, sister Ronette Reisenburg (Paul), sons Randy Russell Jr. (Megan Moses) and John Giese (Chealsea Hallowell), daughter Crystal Runions (Ray), niece Jamie Reisenburg, nephew Jordan Reisenburg and his six grandchildren - Harley, Christian, Korie, Casey, Antonio, and John. Randy was also loved by his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers. A memorial potluck for Randy will be held at the Newman Lake Grange, located at 25025 E. Heather Ln., Newman Lake, WA 99025 on December 1st, 2019 at eleven o'clock in the morning. The family will be hosting a celebration of Randy's life. The celebration will begin at three o'clock in the afternoon at El Patio Bar and Grill at 6902 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls, ID 83854. Randy's family has invited all to come to celebrate the life of a great man. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help with expenses and a donation for a local humane society.

